City to close Sunset Avenue North to traffic and parking starting April 17

To ensure pedestrian safety during the warmer weather and still allow for social distancing amid COVID-19, Sunset Avenue North will be closed to through traffic and parking as of noon Friday, April 17.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson announced the closure Wednesday, with support of Edmonds Police Chief Jim Lawless. Starting at noon Friday, Sunset Avenue will be closed from Edmonds Street to Casper Street. Local traffic – drivers bound for residences along this stretch of Sunset – is permitted.

“Due to increased crowds, people have been walking in the street to maintain 6 feet social distance, while drivers are passing through on this already narrow road,” Nelson said. “With the nicer weather, increased numbers of vehicles and pedestrians were leading to a situation where it seemed like just a matter of time before someone got hit.”

The city said it expects to see even bigger crowds on the walkway as the good weather continues. Temperatures are predicted to reach the low to mid-60s in Edmonds through the weekend.

Orange cones will be placed east of the walkway, giving walkers an extra 8 to 10 feet of walking space. Local drivers will hug the east curb. Drivers headed west on Bell Street will not be permitted to turn right.

“Parking has also been a problem,” Nelson added. “Drivers have been parking in non-designated spots. At times, there were so many cars, it has been bumper-to-bumper and some local residents couldn’t get to their driveways.”

This limited closure is considered a pilot project, and may be altered based on what happens in the coming weeks, the city said.