Cline Jewelers presents Fun with Gems: Games and activities for kids during quarantine

Are your kids, grandkids, nieces or nephews in need of some entertainment at home? Then check out these fun grade-specific, gem-related activity packets from Cline Jewelers and Roger Dery Gem Design. Download HERE:https://bit.ly/2wV6bji

According to the Cline Jewelers website, Roger Dery’s holistic and ethical practices are backed up by 36 trips to Africa, visits to over 450 mines, and faceting over 14,000 gems. He also comes alongside the miners and their families to support them and provide opportunities for growth, witnessing firsthand the power of gemstones to change lives.

In August 2019, Cline Jewelers’ own Gina Hawkins partnered with Dery on a trip to East Africa on a tour to both donate youth books to an orphanage in Kenya and bring back stunning gemstones to share with Cline Jewelers’ customers.