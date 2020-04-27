Commentary: Give me liberty or give me death — living with COVID-19

“Welcome to MY world.” When I stepped off the blue bus – more like ran because some menacing, buff, fierce-looking individual yelled “MOVE” – I suddenly knew I was not going to “summer camp” like the recruiter pitched.

Humans are influenced by what we see, hear and those in positions of power. I watched Top Gun, raced to the recruiter’s office, he took me to play volleyball, shared that bootcamp was one step above summer camp and assured me that I could pick my path and help save the world from bad guys. True. Kind of.

And that is where we get tripped up. In the “True. Kind of” as humans. When we hear from media sources that affirm our way of thinking or people in leadership positions, we tend to trust that they know more than we do and that what they are saying is true; especially those we helped elect. We want to believe that “our pick” is the right one, that what they say and do is in our best interest…and we will defend that person’s actions, so we don’t look foolish.

When Delegate Patrick Henry, who spoke those words “Give me liberty or give me death,” went before the Second Virginia Convention to present his resolution to raise and establish a militia that would help protect Virginia from the Crown, Henry’s opponents urged caution and patience. After all, the Crown would for sure be open to reconciliation. True. Kind of. On the Crown’s terms.

For Henry, he felt that they were at a crossroads. That liberty itself was soon to be under attack. He knew that “it is natural to man to indulge in the illusions of hope.”

“We are apt to shut our eyes against a painful truth and listen to the song of that siren till she transforms us into beasts. Is this the part of wise men, engaged in a great and arduous struggle for liberty?”

After I read an article in Geekwire featuring Gov. Inslee’s plan to establish a team of 1,500 people who will conduct contact tracing by mid-May, and Kaiser Health News reporting that “collecting personal data via mobile devices will be key in helping the U.S. track the coronavirus and slow its spread,” and that “they’re using location information from smartphones to map people’s compliance with social distancing” I shot a note out to a few of my brothers whom I served with in the Navy and a few others I met after service to get their take.

My question was simple, “I’d be curious to know your thoughts – are we at a crossroads with liberty and freedom with these COVID restrictions and device tracking?”

I think it’s important to know that not all of us who served this country in uniform think alike. Many of us think very differently – we just quickly learned how to put our differences aside and focus on the task at hand – “one team, one fight.” Many of us also embrace that our differences are what make us stronger – even better – if you are committed to growth and mission success.

The responses were across the board. One suggested our liberties are under attack, another stated that our civil rights are being violated, one questioned why he even served if Americans were so quick to give up their freedoms. Two said we were taking the right approach — that we needed to protect the weak and vulnerable by sheltering…but not forever.

When I pressed and asked if we were at a crossroads, four of the five actually said “yes” and stated that while life is precious, so are our freedoms. If field hospitals from Seattle to Texas are being dismantled, if hospitals are going bankrupt and doctors are being furloughed, then there must be more at play than just “overwhelming the hospitals and flattening the curve.”

True. Kind of. It’s true that field hospitals are being dismantled, hospitals are hemorrhaging, and doctors are being furloughed…in some areas. I can’t speak to any sinister plan, but I can say that exercising caution and patience for all of them was being stretched.

Henry, in his closing remarks asked, “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”

For all, liberty will likely be different, death is certain. And can you live with that?

— By Mike Schindler