Coronavirus Chronicles: Underlying lung condition prompts Edmonds teen to isolate on Lopez Island

Edmonds resident Aidan Langford, 13, left Seattle Children’s Hospital in early March, just as the greater region learned of the coronavirus’ community spread.

He had been hospitalized for ten days because of a lung condition, an ongoing health battle that has plagued him since he was a toddler. The past year had been particularly rough for his chronic bronchitis-like condition, with 40 total days of hospitalization.

Leaving the hospital amid the uncertainties of the new respiratory illness added another layer of trepidation for Aidan and his family. His story highlights just how frightening the pandemic can be for people of any age facing already fragile health, and the steps they are taking to protect and isolate their loved ones.

The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States in March had underlying medical conditions, underscoring the importance of measures such as social distancing, washing hands and wearing face coverings in public to protect these and other vulnerable populations, according to a Centers for Disease control report.

A warning and an exposure

Those findings aren’t surprising to Aidan’s mother and Edmonds business owner Angie Phelps Langford, who said her son’s medical providers warned that contracting COVID-19 would be very high risk for her son.

“The day we left the hospital was the day Children’s was setting up for COVID – it was scary,” Langford said. “They were pushing us out, doing everything they could to get us home in a safe environment.”

The trouble was, home didn’t seem safe either. Even though they quarantined themselves, her husband Brian’s job as an essential worker had exposed him. When the company’s human resources department shared news of the possible risk, the family decided to keep Aidan and his dad separated at home.

Aidan had traded his hospital isolation for seclusion in a section of the home he also shares with his twin brother and a younger brother, 6.

When the virus initially struck, his grandparents had suggested the twins join them in their Lopez Island cabin, where there had been just one confirmed COVID-19 case.

“We had to make a quick choice,” Langford said. “We couldn’t have Aidan here, under this stress.”

Not only would he be better protected there, but he’d also be able to venture outside more freely in the abundant wilderness. The family shepherded Aidan and his twin brother Austin to the San Juan Islands, where they’ve been living away from their mom, dad and younger brother for more than three weeks.

Lopez island life

For Aidan, the trip that started out as a safety necessity has had some silver linings.

He has been helping his grandfather, who also has a compromised immune system, build outdoor grills, a pizza oven and a shed for water filtration. He and his brother take walks with their grandmother, watch movies, help with chores, and study via remote lessons from College Place Middle School.

Aidan learned early on how to self-manage his ongoing medications and to be careful about his health risks. Even before COVID-19, he had been wearing a mask to protect against the cold and influenza viruses that have landed him in the hospital.

“I’m even more cautious now,” he said, adding that he washes hands more often and makes sure to keep a safe distance from anyone else when exploring outside at the nearby beaches.

The twins video chat every day with their mom, who said she misses her children but feels relieved that Aidan is in a safer environment.

The last hospitalization was hard on her.

“I lost a bunch of hair and a lot of weight that last time he was in the hospital,” she said. “When he was gone, I felt way better, at peace with the whole thing. It feels temporary.”

Shifting school plans

With the number of cases in Washington declining, the immediate future is less worrisome than the fall, Langford said.

Like other Washington state students, Aidan will continue remote learning for the rest of this school year. Next year, though, he still won’t return, enrolling instead in a remote district learning program called Home/Hospital Instruction.

The idea was already on the table before the pandemic, but the new threat made the decision easier.

“It’s hard because he’s a social guy with a lot of friends,” Langford said. “This is going to be an adjustment…We’re looking at things quarter by quarter.”

For now, Aidan is hoping to return to Edmonds in early May, when the stay-at-home order may be lifted. That doesn’t mean the risk will have passed, though.

“It’s still going to be out there,” he said. “I hope people are cautious.”

— By Kellie Schmitt

