Council April 21 to revisit proposal to provide rent relief to Frances Anderson Center tenants

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to consider just two action items during its Tuesday, April 21 business meeting, which will again be held remotely due to Gov. Jay Islee’s stay-at-home order related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

First, the council will revisit the city administration’s proposal — discussed at the April 14 council meeting –– to provide financial relief for the seven tenants who rent space in the city’s Frances Anderson Center. The tenants include Main Street Kids child care, Edmonds Montessori, the Olympic Ballet, Sno-King Youth Club, Sculptors Workshop, Edmonds Senior Center and the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation. Councilmember Vivian Olson had asked for time to research whether granting free rent would be considered a gift of public funds prior to the council voting on the matter.

Second, councilmembers will consider a resolution calling on state and federal officials to impose a moratorium on housing costs related to the economic crisis related to COVID-19. The resolution, proposed by Councilmember Luke Distelhorst, asks local landlords to not increase rent during this emergency, and calls on Gov. Jay Inslee, President Donald Trump, and federal legislators to use emergency powers to address rent and mortgage payments.

The April 21 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and it can be viewed online here, or via cable TV channels 21 (Comcast) or 39 (Frontier). The meeting agenda is here.