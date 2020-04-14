COVID-19 daily report for Edmonds and Snohomish County: April 13, 2020

The Monday, April 13 data from the Snohomish Health District continue the trends of the past week with a gradual but steady flattening of the total caseload (sum of active, recovered and deceased) over the reporting period (top chart, blue line). Monday’s numbers show an increase of 41 over yesterday’s figures, pushing the grand total over the reporting period to 2,028.

At the same time, the number of recovered cases (top chart, green line) continues its upward trend, increasing to more than half the total caseload over the reporting period, jumping by 78 over the past 24 hours, making a total of 1,298 people who have had COVID-19 and gotten well since reporting began.

Taken together, these tell us that overall in Snohomish County we are getting better faster than we are getting sick — all strong indicators that social distancing and the other measures we are taking are having a positive effect.

The local numbers:

(Note: The Snohomish Health District reports the numbers of recovered cases countywide only, and does not break them down by jurisdiction.)

From the Washington State Department of Health

Protection for high-risk workers: Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday issued a proclamation today giving high-risk workers the right to protect themselves from COVID-19 without jeopardizing their employment status or loss of income. The proclamation provides older workers and those with underlying health conditions a series of rights and protections. Read the proclamation.

Protecting people who are incarcerated: Gov. Inslee also announced strategies for reducing the number of individuals incarcerated to address COVID-19 in the Department of Corrections system. The Department of Corrections also announced plans for the limited transfer of incarcerated individuals back to their counties of conviction.

Farmers’ market season is back, but physical distance is still required. Farmers’ markets are a popular and important place for communities across the state to buy fresh, healthy and locally-grown foods. Farmers’ markets and produce stands are considered essential businesses , which means they’re ok to operate as long as proper measures are in place to keep workers and customers safe. DOH has issued advice for grocery stores that also can help farmers’ market operators, and a blog post on safely shopping for groceries . The bottom line: Shopping for food at the farmers’ market or local fruit stand isn’t any different than shopping at the grocery store — stay physically distant from other shoppers, wear a face mask or covering, and only stay as long as is necessary to purchase essential items.