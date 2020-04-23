COVID-19 daily report for Edmonds and Snohomish County: April 22, 2020

The Wednesday, April 22 data from the Snohomish Health District paints a mixed picture of our progress in the local battle with COVID-19. Only 22 new cases were added since Tuesday (yellow bar chart), the second lowest daily increment in the five-week reporting period.

However the steady increase in active cases (red bar chart) continues, with 14 added since Tuesday, making 65 additional active cases since the increase began one week ago. Numbers hospitalized (purple bar chart) remains relatively low, with only two new cases Wednesday. Total hospitalized remains at less than half the levels of late March and early April, good news for our healthcare workers.

The numbers of people who have successfully recovered from the illness (green chart) continues to remain relatively flat, with eight new additions Wednesday. Over the entire reporting period, 1,521 Snohomish County residents have recovered from the disease.

There is good news in the number of deaths per day (grey bar chart): Not a single person in Snohomish County succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. In viewing the number of deaths over the reporting period, bear in mind that these overwhelmingly represent individuals who contracted the disease many weeks ago before social distancing and other measures were fully implemented. According to health district reporting, the death rate stands at 4.1 percent among COVID-19 cases in Snohomish County over the full reporting period.

As of Wednesday, 2,386 Snohomish County residents have contracted the virus over the reporting period (upper line, countywide and city line charts).

The local numbers for April 22, 2020:

— By Larry Vogel

