COVID-19 daily report for Edmonds and Snohomish County: April 24, 2020







The Friday, April 24 data from the Snohomish Health District continues the story of mixed progress in the local fight to stem the tide of COVID-19. As of Friday, 2,467 Snohomish County residents have contracted the virus over the reporting period (upper line, countywide and city line charts).

Encouragingly, the incremental number of new cases (yellow chart) added did decline to 31 — 19 fewer than yesterday. At the same time numbers hospitalized (purple chart) remain relatively low, with 52 county residents currently hospitalized with the virus, down significantly from three weeks ago. Numbers of recovered cases (green chart) continue to inch slowly up, adding only two more since yesterday, a disappointing decline from the larger daily gains of early April.



On the downside, the count of currently active cases (red chart) continues its steep upward trend begun a week ago, with 24 added since yesterday, and 234 added since April 16.

After two consecutive days of no COVID-related deaths, today’s figures (grey chart) report that five more have died in Snohomish County since yesterday as a result of the virus.

Note that according to the health district, weekend numbers won’t be released any longer, so we won’t be able to provide new charts until Monday.

The local numbers for April 24, 2020:



— By Larry Vogel

Our latest coverage

For seniors, positive attitude is key to weathering the COVID-19 shutdown

Buy a shirt — and Keep Edmonds Strong

Edmonds Kind of Play: Art, storytelling and nature exploration ideas for your stay-at-home life

Snohomish County announces expanded solid waste facility access for residents

Support local: Cleaning business owner shifts her focus to mask-making

During COVID-19 briefing, county officials say new South Snohomish County test sites coming

Inslee announces plan to allow construction projects previously underway to be completed

Sponsor spotlight: From the desk of an elder law attorney — thoughts on how to be prepared in the pandemic