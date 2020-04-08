COVID-19 daily report for Edmonds and Snohomish County: April 7, 2020

While the April 7 countywide data updates from the Snohomish Health District show a continued upward trend in overall number of cases, there are also signs of leveling off from the steep increases of the last week of March.

Encouragingly, this is accompanied by a continuation of the upward trend (although not as marked as April 6) in the numbers of those who have recovered from the virus.

Overall, the data suggest that Snohomish County is slowly making progress in beating COVID-19.

— By Larry Vogel

Our latest coverage

From the Washington State Department of Health

We and the community are safest from COVID-19 when we all stay in our homes, but, eventually, even the best stocked of us need to go to the grocery store. Grocery stores are working hard to keep their employees and customers as safe as possible.

Grocery stores are very diverse and what works for one might not work for another. We’ve seen some grocery stores help us stay six feet apart from each other by providing signage or spacing markers on the floor. Others are monitoring traffic flow and focusing on helping us stay six feet apart when lines begin to form. And some are limiting the total number of people in the store at any one time. Like all of us, grocery store employees should not work when they are sick, wash their hands frequently, use hand sanitizers, and refrain from touching their faces.