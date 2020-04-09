COVID-19 daily report for Edmonds and Snohomish County: April 8, 2020
The April 8 countywide data updates from the Snohomish Health District show a steady increase in the total number of cases over the reporting period. While the pandemic continues to build, it is not doing so as quickly as in the last week of March, with the latest data revealing an increase of only 39 new cases countywide, the lowest figure since March 25.
The number of Snohomish County residents who have been ill and recovered continues to rise as well, with 10 more people falling into that category April 7.
Overall, the data suggest that while Snohomish County’s efforts at social distancing, staying home, washing hands and disinfecting are making measurable progress in beating back the virus, it’s likely to be with us for some time– meaning it is more important than ever to continue these efforts.
In his COVID-19 Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, the governor has asked us to stay home as much as possible. We can still enjoy the outdoors near our homes, and go outside to exercise, and some of us in essential jobs are still traveling to work. But, for most of us, we are spending a lot of time inside our homes.