Dayton Street project update: Expect 20-minute water service interruptions as soon as April 7

As early as Tuesday, April 7, crews working on the Dayton Street Utility Improvements Project will begin switching over water service from the old water main to the new one. Crews will complete this work as quickly as possible, but residents and businesses in the area noted below will experience interruptions in water service for up to 20 minutes.

If you live in the area outlined in the map above, you can expect:

– Construction crew members will come to your door to alert you about when your home or business will experience an interruption. Crews will maintain the appropriate six feet of distance from occupants while providing notification of service interruptions.

– Your sinks, toilets, showers, and other water-connected appliances will not have a water connection for up to 20 minutes.

If you have any questions about these service interruptions, email the project inbox at daytonproject@edmondswa.gov.

Visit the Dayton Street Utility Improvements website for regular updates: