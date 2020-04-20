Dining Dog owner turns to doorstep delivery during pandemic

Restaurant delivery has become a popular option for those staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak. Dorothy Chagas, who specializes in homemade dog treats through her Lynnwood-based Dining Dog business, is offering the same service for dogs.

Chagas, who for 13 years ran the Dining Dog Restaurant in Edmonds’ Firdale Village, relocated to Lynnwood in early 2019. In addition to serving four-course meals for dogs by appointment at her Lynnwood location, Chagas also sells her home-baked Percy Treats — made from dog-friendly ingredients like brown rice flour, yogurt and carob, or in the case of savory varieties, meat. She also makes birthday cakes and cupcakes just for dogs.

Since the stay-at-home orders, Chagas decided to offer doorstep delivery of both doggie meals and treats.

“I thought, well, people are in their homes getting Door Dash or Uber Eats for themselves, so why not for the dogs?” she said.

You can learn more at the Dining Dog’s Facebook page or website at www.diningdog.net