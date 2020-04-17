DSHS to provide disaster cash assistance for some Washingtonians beginning April 17

As of Friday, April 17, some Washington residents can apply through the Department of Social and Health Services for emergency cash assistance to help meet their immediate needs. As a result of Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency declaration in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has approved implementing the Disaster Cash Assistance Program, or DCAP, in Washington state.

The Governor’s declaration of a statewide emergency and subsequent proclamation on March 18 enables DSHS to offer DCAP benefits to people who are not eligible for other cash assistance programs. The assistance is available to all Washington families and people without children who meet the income and resource limits of the program. DSHS estimates more than 175,000 households may be eligible for this assistance.

“Having access to this emergency aid is critically important to helping people meet their immediate, basic needs, like shelter costs, utilities, clothing, minor medical care, household supplies and transportation costs for work,” explained Babs Roberts, director of DSHS’ Community Services Division. “We’re pleased Governor Inslee made these funds available so that we can extend the benefits to Washingtonians who are most in need during this unprecedented time.”

This cash assistance is available to Washington residents regardless of citizenship status, and does not require applicants to provide a Social Security number. Eligible households will receive their DCAP benefits for one month in a 12-month period during an emergency. The benefit amount depends on household size, income and need, ranging from a maximum of $363 for a single person to a maximum of $1,121 for a household of eight or more people. Once approved, people will receive their DCAP benefits on an existing Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, card or a new EBT card will be sent via U.S. Mail.

People can apply for DCAP online at WashingtonConnection.org and then call the Customer Service Contact Center at 877-501-2233 to complete the required interview. People can also call 877-501-2233 to complete the entire application process over the phone. Due to much higher than normal call volumes, people are asked to call before 11 a.m. and to keep in mind that the busiest call times are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.