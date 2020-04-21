ECA announces summer arts enrichment camps

The Edmonds Center for the Arts says that it is planning to hold its 2020 Summer Arts Enrichment Camps — although it will have contingency plans in place if social distancing rules require different formats, including virtual options.

Designed for young people ages 7-19, as well as older adults in ECA’s intergenerational camp, ECA Summer Arts Enrichment Camps provide opportunities for students to ignite their creativity, explore new artistic disciplines, and work directly with professional performing artists.

This year’s camps are organized in partnership with local and regional arts organizations including Book-It Repertory Theatre, University of Washington Bothell, Silver Kite Community Arts, and Japanese Taiko Drummers Ringtaro and Asako Tateishi Camps. Each week-long camp concludes with a performance for family and friends on the ECA stage.

Summer Arts Enrichment Camps are in session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and are $250 per student. As a half-day camp, Intergenerational Choir Camp is $125 per student. ECA offers need-based scholarships. For more information, contact Gillian Jones, ECA’s Director of Programming, at gillian@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9483.

Registration is now open by clicking on one of the links below or by contacting the ECA Box Office by phone at 425-275-9595.

You can see the full list of camps below

Summer Arts Enrichment Camps 2020

Investigate, Adapt, Act! Camp

July 6-10, 2020 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ages 7-11

What if you could bring your favorite book to life?! With Book-It Repertory Theatre, students will dig into the juicy parts of a story – characters, setting, sequence, point of view – then take it apart and put it together again as a script to act out on stage. After spending the week in teamwork with their peers exploring stories in a fun, physical way, this new acting ensemble will share its work in a final performance for family and friends.

CROWS: Caws & Effect Camp

July 13-17 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ages 8-12

In a new partnership with the University of Washington Bothell, ECA presents a STEAM-focused week of crows! Crows and ravens are smart, quirky, and mysterious. CROWS: Caws and Effect is a week-long exploration that combines the study of the natural world, the arts, and corvids [the crow family]. Learn how crows and ravens communicate using tools to gather food, create crow-inspired artwork, and discover their meanings in cultures from around the globe. How will these clever creatures inspire your curiosity?

Intergenerational Choir Camp

July 20-24 | 9 a.m.-noon

Ages 8 and up

Join Silver Kite Community Arts for ECA’s annual intergenerational summer camp! This program is designed to welcome participants of all ages, as young people and adults learn choral techniques and share their voices in a celebration of song. Both youth and adults will be given the chance to take on leadership and mentorship roles. Each day wraps up with the opportunity for campers to eat lunch together.

TAIKO Summer Camp

Aug. 3-7 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ages 6-11

Taiko drumming is the combination of music, art, exercise, and entertainment! In addition to physical and musical engagement, campers will learn creative expression, self-confidence, and cooperation. They will also expand global thinking and cultural competency skills. Camp instructors are full-time Japanese Taiko Drummers Ringtaro and Asako Tateishi, who have provided educational programs through The School of TAIKO for 10 years, and have extensive experience as Taiko entertainers in Japan and the U.S.

