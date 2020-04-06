Edmonds accepting applications for 2021 tourism promotion grants

Looking ahead to 2021, the City of Edmonds has opened up its annual application period for tourism promotion grants for events, programs and activities scheduled for next year.

The grants are funded by the city’s lodging tax revenue, based on the recommendations of the Edmonds Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC). These recommendations, reviewed and approved by the Edmonds City Council in the annual City of Edmonds budget, include awarding grants to organizations that produce and promote arts, culture or other events or programs that bring visitors to Edmonds. Applications for 2021 are now available and will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. May 29, 2020.

For events or programs that promote arts and cultural tourism, arts-related, not-for-profit organizations may apply for grants up to $2,600 through the City of Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Awards program. Applications are available by contacting eac@edmondswa.gov.

For other kinds of events or programs intended to draw visitors to Edmonds, nonprofit organizations may apply for grant funds directly to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee. For those applications, contact Cindi Cruz at cindi.cruz@edmondswa.gov.

Both sets of applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m., May 29, 2020.