Edmonds Art Beat: Creating art at home with help of Cascadia Art Museum

Hygge tea light jar workshop

Cascade Art Museum is now offering Virtual Family Art Exploration Workshops. The first is this Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features hygge tea light jars with artist Lynn Hanson.

Lynn Hanson, artist and owner of Lynn Hanson Gallery in Pioneer Square, has been doing research on the Danish culture. Much of this research has inspired her art for several years.

Hygge is a Danish word that means being cozy, content, having a sense of well-being and comfortable (and so much more.) It is about creating an environment with all these elements through items and actions that bring on a sense of contentment and delight. Denmark has been rated one of the happiest countries in the world for many years, and the concept of hygge is a big part of this.

All the materials for this workshop are free and available for pickup. Reservations need to be made ahead of time as supplies are limited. The workshop will be hosted on Zoom and on Facebook Live and will teach you how to create your own hygge tea light jar. The process includes painting patterns and designs on Japanese paper and then adhering to a glass jar.

You are welcome to use your own supplies as well. The materials needed include Japanese paper, patterns for tracing, tracing paper, double-sided sticker/tape, glass jar and tea light. Register here for the event.

Seattle Peace Chorus and its Action Ensemble continue to sing:

Seattle Peace Chorus and its Action Ensemble are continuing to find ways to sing for peace and social justice during the current shelter-in-place order. The ensemble virtually recorded a new song Together Apart, composed by Director Doug Balcom. The new song, written to inspire the community to come together and keep one another safe, is available online for all to listen. The Chorus is continuing to rehearse remotely and is working towards future concerts. You can listen to the song here.

2020 Edmonds Arts Festival cancellation:

As many are aware, the 2020 Edmonds Arts Festival has unfortunately been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. The artists who display at this and other festivals are suffering loss of the income they depend on from these events. Edmonds Arts Festival has created a website where these artists’ festival entries are displayed, so please support these artists in any way you can.

The Northwest Watercolor Society:

While many festivals are being canceled, some are finding innovative ways to continue. The Northwest Watercolor Society’s Annual Membership Exhibition, Waterworks Unchained, is being offered fully online at www.nwws.org from April 28 to Sept. 12, 2020.

More ways to support the Edmonds arts community – as shared by the Edmonds Arts Commission

Make a donation to a favorite organization

Donate the cost of your ticket for a canceled show instead of requesting a refund

See a show or view “virtual galleries” online

See if you can purchase goods or service online from a local artist or gallery

Closures and Cancellations:

The following are known to be closed and/or canceled, please confirm on your own before making any schedule changes.

Edmonds in Bloom

Edmonds Jazz Connection

Cascade Symphony: Current season canceled

Edmonds Center for the Arts: Events currently postponed

Art Walk Edmonds: April has been canceled

Edmonds Library: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Theater: Temporarily closed

Frances Anderson Center: Temporarily closed

Cascadia Art Museum: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Historical Museum: Temporarily closed

Gallery North: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Driftwood Players: Current season has been canceled

Phoenix Theater: No events currently

Black Box Theater: Events canceled

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.