Edmonds Art Beat: Keep the music playing — local musicians’ exclusive performances for My Edmonds News.

Edmonds is lucky to be home to a fantastic community of artists, performers and musicians. As live performances are currently canceled, I have been reaching out to individuals in the community to find out what they are working on and listen to their advice on how to support music in these times. This week, local musicians Adam Kennelly and Bec created exclusive content just for My Edmonds News.

Adam Kennelly

Adam Kennelly has known he wanted to pursue music since he was 7, getting inspiration from Hannah Montana and Taylor Swift when watching TV. Going from loving music and singing to knowing it is your calling is something that often happens much later in life. But for Adam, this passion was clear at an early age and he has proven himself with performing and recording. This January, before even turning 18 and while in his senior year of high school, he released his first album. He performed his newest releases at the Jewel Box Theater in January.

His music, with a soothing and melodic voice and impressive maturity, provides an emotional connection for the listener. Adam created a special performance for My Edmonds News readers despite being separate from his instrument, showing creativity in how to continue expressing ourselves in this time. His recommendation for supporting musicians while live performances are not allowed is to download the music — this is a great way to support an artist while not leaving your house. Adam’s new EP is available here.

Follow Adam on Facebook and Instagram to see where he ends up in the future, I have a feeling we will be hearing a lot more originals. (@adamkennelly on both Instagram and Facebook.)

Bec

Our other featured musician, Bec, has been frequenting Edmonds’ music scene quite a bit over the past couple of years. An Edmonds native, Bec has been performing her originals on guitar (and ukulele) at Gravity Bar & Lounge, Starbucks downtown and the Red Twig Bakery & Café. She was also a finalist in the Taste of Edmonds karaoke competition this past summer. I have a personal connection to Bec as we met a few years ago and decided to form an Edmonds band. That band has taken off, and now Bec splits her time between her solo career and the band Lele.

When asked about her style, Bec shared that she has a hard time narrowing it down as she enjoys a widespread variety of genres and has favorites from early Paramore to Rocky Votalato. She says that most of her music would probably fall into an “indie pop” category. Right now, Bec is working on writing new songs, like the one she is premiering on My Edmonds News, and exploring new instruments. When isolation orders have lifted, Bec shared that the best way to support musicians is to come to the shows. “It’s really low commitment! We let you do your thing while we do ours,” she says. But until that happens, social media is the next best thing.

Liking, sharing and following local artists can benefit the artist and, as Bec says, “overall brighten our day knowing that we are seen.” Bec’s newest solo EP can be found here. Follow Bec on Instagram @beclynnmusic

Thank you readers for tuning in and supporting our Edmonds musicians and artists.

More ways to support the Edmonds arts community – as shared by the Edmonds Arts Commission

Make a donation to a favorite organization

Donate the cost of your ticket for a canceled show instead of requesting a refund

See a show or view “virtual galleries” online

See if you can purchase goods or service online from a local artist or gallery

Closures and cancellations:

The following are known to be closed and/or canceled, please confirm on your own before making any schedule changes.

Edmonds Art Walk canceled

Cascade Symphony April 19 concert canceled

Edmonds Center for the Arts: Events currently postponed

Art Walk Edmonds: March has been canceled

Edmonds Library: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Theater: Temporarily closed

Frances Anderson Center: Temporarily closed

Cascadia Art Museum: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Historical Museum: Temporarily closed

Gallery North: Temporarily closed

Edmonds Driftwood Players: Events currently postponed

Phoenix Theater: No events currently

Black Box Theater: Events canceled

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.