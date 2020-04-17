Edmonds Art Beat: Muralist supporting medical staff on front lines, plus art to enjoy remotely

Andy Eccleshall has sparked a movement amongst artists to give to 100 million masks.

Andy Eccleshall, painter and muralist, has lived in Edmonds for the last 18 years, after discovering the town by accident. Andy feels a strong connection to the Edmonds community, saying it is “about the best place to be as an artist, for the arts community, the scenery and the climate.” Originally from the U.K., Andy started his career as an illustrator. In 1994 he was hired by a mural company in Connecticut and has been painting in one form or another for his whole career.

These days, Andy focuses his time on murals and painting. In addition to his fine art studio, he has a mural business working with residential and commercial projects. With the current shelter-in-place rules these projects have been put on hold, giving him time in the studio, enjoying his passion for painting landscapes, weather, atmosphere and light. He enjoys painting local scenery and the similarities between the Northwest and the U.K. Andy’s paintings are currently exhibited at the Cole Gallery and a handful of galleries outside of the area.

Like many of us, Andy found the first few weeks of the shelter-in-place order to be a time to reassess and figure out how to adjust to the new normal. One of the first questions he and his wife asked each other was how they could help in the current crisis. With a close friend as an ER nurse in Everett, they wanted to do anything they could to support the staff on the front lines. After hearing about the Providence 100 Million Mask Challenge, they jumped into action. They decided to donate 25% of the sales on any of Andy’s artwork sold in the month of April. Their generosity quickly gained the attention of others, including Cole Gallery where Andy’s pieces are exhibited. Cole Gallery joined in and the momentum continued with all of the artists showing at the gallery participating in the effort. From now until April 30, 25% of all artwork sales at the gallery will be donated to the cause.

Taking these steps to support the community has helped Andy and his wife feel like they are doing their part to contribute.

You can see more of Andy’s fine art here, and learn about his murals here.

Cole Gallery supporting front-line staff and our community:

To view Cole Gallery artwork — with 25% of sales through April 30 donated to the 100 Million Mask Challenge — visit their website. Artwork can be shipped or delivered directly to your front door.

In addition to Cole Gallery supporting the front-line workers, they are also creating offerings for those individuals who are interested in using this time as an opportunity to work on their own art skills. Check out the newest online class offerings at Cole Gallery here.

Support 2020 Edmonds Arts Festival artists:

As many are aware, the 2020 Edmonds Arts Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. The artists who display at this and other festivals are suffering loss of the income they depend on from these events. The Edmonds Arts Festival has created a gallery where these artists’ works for the now-canceled show are displayed, and ask that you please support these artists in any way you can. View the collection here.

The Northwest Watercolor Society:

While many festivals are being canceled, some are finding innovative ways to continue. The Northwest Watercolor Society’s Annual Membership Exhibition, Waterworks Unchained, is being offered fully online at www.nwws.org from April 28 to Sept. 12, 2020.

More ways to support the Edmonds arts community – as shared by the Edmonds Arts Commission

Make a donation to a favorite organization

Donate the cost of your ticket for a canceled show instead of requesting a refund

See a show or view “virtual galleries” online

See if you can purchase goods or service online from a local artist or gallery

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.