Edmonds barber retires after 22 years on Main Street

Barber John Davis is putting away his scissors and razor and retiring after 50 years cutting hair, the last 22 years on Main Street in downtown Edmonds.

Davis said he’d been thinking about retiring, and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home rules that required the closure of barber shops and hair salons led him to step away now.

Davis is originally from Ohio. He moved out here, and fell in love with the area. He still lives in the Edmonds Bowl and plans to stay.

One of his regular customers, Edmonds resident Stu Hitchner, has fond memories: