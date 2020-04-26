Edmonds barber retires after 22 years on Main Street

Barber John Davis is putting away his scissors and razor and retiring after 50 years cutting hair, the last 22 years on Main Street in downtown Edmonds.
Davis said he’d been thinking about retiring, and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home rules that required the closure of barber shops and hair salons led him to step away now.
Davis is originally from Ohio. He moved out here, and fell in love with the area. He still lives in the Edmonds Bowl and plans to stay.
One of his regular customers, Edmonds resident Stu Hitchner, has fond memories:
The barber pole light was on when I approached the shop, but it was dark inside. The Edmonds Barber Shop has been closed by “proclamation” since March 25… 30 days now. I was startled seeing a big For Sale sign posted up on the window. “I want to thank the community for all your support these past 23 years… It’s been a great pleasure serving this community… From the bottom of my heart, thank you!!! Take care… God Bless and Be Safe…”
I looked beyond the sign. Sitting in the big chair was none other than the barber himself. Ol’ white haired John… That’s where he always sits, waiting for his customers to come by. His big Bible weighed heavy in his lap and he seemed to be staring off into the distance. He didn’t see me at first. I held up my hand to catch his attention and waved to him, then pulled the mask down from my face. Oh… he probably recognized me with my Marine Corps cap and round glasses. He managed a smile. I shook my head in disappointment and then applauded him for a moment. “Thank you, John,” I mouthed… and then blew him a kiss… He sent one back.
I will miss John, his collection of artificial plants, old National Geographics, the candy bowl, his horse racing paraphernalia, and that big Bible always on his desk. The TV was tuned to either golf or one of the cable news channels. He knew which one I didn’t like.
John’s been on that “threshold of retirement age” for a little while, but I’m not so sure he’s been much inclined. Maybe so now. Ahhh “the plans of mice and men,” and barbers, and all the rest of us. Nobody likes to be pushed or forced out… laid off, furloughed, sent out to the pasture… especially when we still think we’ve got some “good ride“ left in us. I know that so well.
I’m O.K., but for John and others just like him, it’s pretty hard right now. He has my heart. He’s a good man.
When this is all over, I suspect he’ll find his way. His faith, the community, and fast horses will see him through. Thank you, John.
— Stu Hitchner