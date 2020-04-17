Edmonds-based firm providing technology to help patients, seniors stay in touch during pandemic

As COVID-19 restrictions have increased isolation for those hospitalized as well as senior citizens in assisted living facilities, Edmonds-based Integrated Telehealth Solutions (ITS) is providing its TeleVistor devices at no cost so patients can stay in touch with their loved ones

“The current COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated that remote and online platforms are critical to maintaining communication between business, government, medical and social sectors,” said ITS co-founder and Edmonds resident Mike Schindler.

The ITS platform is also being used to serve veterans living in rural areas through a Veterans Connection Café, Schindler said.

The Veterans Connection Café provides veterans with access to health care, disability, and pension services remotely. “The opportunities for mental health solutions are of particular significance, as high-quality remote sessions elevate client participation levels, which greatly increases clinical success,” Schindler said.