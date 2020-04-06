Edmonds Booktalk: Books to get you through the duration

Not at all the April any of us had in mind. But here we are.

Edmonds Bookshop is closed and will be for the foreseeable future, but we are still able to get books to you! Order online on our website, quickly sign up for your free account, and we can have books delivered directly to your door. How great is that?!

If you have any questions, get in touch with us by email: edmondsbookshop@msn.com, and we’ll get back to you just as soon as we can.

Also, check out our audio books partner Libro.fm if you want to listen to audio books as you walk alone or garden or scrub everything in sight.

We are here for you, for the duration, to keep you in books.

April is National Poetry Month.

We had some great events planned. And then. Well, life happened, and we are all staying home.

We are rescheduling as many of the events as we can, and new dates will be posted as soon as we get them confirmed. Check our website often. In the meantime, we have left the postponed events posted so you can enjoy the mini-bios about the poets, with links to their websites, and information about their books, so that you can look forward to meeting them in person!

Our events page is here: edmondsbookshop.indielite.org/event

And here is the link for all things National Poetry Month! poets.org/national-poetry-month

Keep in touch with us.

What are you reading? Are you reading together? Are you reading out loud to each other? Are you happily hiding in a corner alone with a book?

We will keep posting our latest favorite reads, along with links to all kinds of book-related interesting things! On our website, Facebook, Instagram, and twitter. All the links are here:

Share with us, tag us, post anywhere and everywhere. All books all the time!

Pictures of the books, pictures of you reading the books, mini-reviews of the books. Anything book-related you would care to share is fantastic! Help us find our next book.

We cannot wait to see you on the other side. Stay safe and sane, and happy! And keep reading!!

April 2020 Book Club Book

Just because we are not meeting in person, does not mean you can’t read the books! Our selections for book club are carefully chosen, and there is always something to think about and talk about!

“Ordinary Grace: A Novel” by William Kent Krueger

Edgar Award for Best Novel

Looking back at a tragic event that occurred during his thirteenth year, Frank Drum explores how a complicated web of secrets, adultery, and betrayal shattered his Methodist family and their small 1961 Minnesota community.

Check here for the rest of this years’ book club list:

edmondsbookshop.indielite.org/edmonds-bookshop-book-club

And at the bottom of that page is a list of most of the titles our book club has read over the years. A great source if you are looking for ideas!

Recent book releases of note:

“The Scent Keeper” by Erica Bauermeister. Staff favorite author, and recommended novel! Now in paperback. Also a Reese Witherspoon choice for her book club! Hooray!

“The Magical Language of Others: A Memoir” by E. J. Koh. Staff recommended.

“The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson. Staff recommended.

“Deacon King Kong” by James McBride.

“Trace Elements: A Comissario Guido Brunetti Mystery” by Donna Leon.

“The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich. Staff recommended.

“Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson.

“Recollections of My Nonexistence” by Rebecca Solnit.

“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.

“The Mirror and the Light” by Hilary Mantel. Staff recommended.

“My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell.

“The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See. Now in paperback. Staff recommended.

“Darling Rose Gold” by Stephanie Wrobel. “In this compulsive, sharply-drawn debut, the layers of the most complicated of mother-daughter relationships are peeled back… “

“The Red Lotus” by Chris Bohjalian.

“The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel. Staff recommended!

“The City We Became” by N.K. Jemisin.

“House Lessons: Renovating a Life” by Erica Bauermeister. Staff recommended.

“Code Name Hélène” by Ariel Lawhon. Staff recommended.

“It’s Not All Downhill from Here” by Terry McMillan.

“Providence” by Max Barry.

“Valentine: A Novel” by Elizabeth Wetmore. This lauded debut novel has been championed by everyone from Elizabeth Strout to Ann Patchett. Set in Odessa, Tex., during the 1980s, the book follows a group of women who survive a series of different setbacks. March 31, 2020.

“Wow, No Thank You: Essays” by Samantha Irby. Irby, the hilarious author of “Meaty” and “We Are Never Meeting in Real Life,” is bitterly funny on the peculiarities of aging, marriage and life in the Midwest. March 31, 2020.

“The End of the End of the Earth: Essays” by Jonathan Franzen. Now in paperback. March 31, 2020.

Some books of note being released in April:

“Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez. The bestselling author returns with a novel focused on Antonia Vega, a recently retired English professor and writer whose husband unexpectedly dies and whose sister disappears. She befriends an undocumented teenager, who adds another layer to this powerful story about how we live in a broken world without losing faith in one another or ourselves. April 7, 2020.

“Rules for Being a Girl” by Candace Bushnell and Katie Cotugno. This YA novel from the creator of Sex and the City and the author of “99 Days” follows a girl who gets enmeshed in a bid to expose sexual harassment at her school after an unfortunate run-in with her favorite teacher. April 7, 2020.

“Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler. From the beloved and best-selling Anne Tyler, a sparkling new novel about misperception, second chances, and the sometimes elusive power of human connection. April 7, 2020.

“How Much of These Hills Is Gold” by C Pam Zhang. An electric debut novel set against the twilight of the American gold rush, two siblings are on the run in an unforgiving landscape—trying not just to survive but to find a home. Both epic and intimate, blending Chinese symbolism and re-imagined history with fiercely original language and storytelling, this is a haunting adventure story, an unforgettable sibling story, and the announcement of a stunning new voice in literature. April 7, 2020.

“Three Hours in Paris” by Cara Black. A stand-alone WWII spy-thriller from the author of the Aimée Leduc mystery series. April 7, 2020.

“The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix. In this inventive novel, a group of suburban housewives united by their shared love of thrilling fiction must save their community from dark forces. Grady Hendrix says he wrote this book to “pit Dracula against my mom.” April 7, 2020.

“Chosen Ones” by Veronica Roth. So you’re a teenage Chosen One and you fulfill the prophecy, defeat the Dark One, and…go home? In her first adult novel, the author of the Divergent series blends sci-fi and fantasy to explore everything that comes after the tidy endings of chosen-hero narratives: PTSD, identity crises, unwanted fame. And, oh yeah, getting asked to save the world. Again. April 7, 2020.

“City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert. Now in paperback. April 7, 2020.

“Disappearing Earth” by Julia Phillips. The National Book Award Finalist now in paperback. April 7, 2020.

“Masked Prey : Prey Novel #30” by John Sandford. Lucas Davenport investigates a vitriolic blog that seems to be targeting the children of U.S. politicians in the latest thriller. April 14, 2020

“The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany” by Lori Nelson Spielman. A trio of second-born daughters sets out on a whirlwind journey through the lush Italian countryside to break the family curse that says they’ll never find love. April 21, 2020.

“Little Secrets” by Jennifer Hillier. Marin’s life was shattered when someone kidnapped her son from right under her nose. When she hires a PI to find him, she discovers instead that her husband is having an affair—with a woman who may have a sinister interest in their family. But uncovering these secrets gives Marin something to live for: revenge. April 21, 2020.

“The Talented Mr. Varg: Detective Varg Novel #2” by Alexander McCall Smith. In this second installment Ulf and his team investigate a notorious lothario–a wolf of a man whose bad reputation may, much to his chagrin, be all bark and no bite. April 28, 2020.

You may pre-order any forthcoming title by visiting our website.

Stay safe. Stay sane. And as always: Happy reading

— By Elaine Mattson

Edmonds native Elaine Mattson has worked at The Edmonds Bookshop off and on since she was 12 years old, and has also worked at a book wholesaler, a book publisher, and for the book publishing division of a large local software company (yes, that one). “I was raised a book lover [thanks, Mom!],” Mattson says. “We got book lights by our beds as soon as we were old enough to read. And then I probably got in trouble for reading too late the very next night. And I still read too late!