Edmonds CC trustees approve college’s new name: Edmonds College

Edmonds Community College is moving forward with its new name – Edmonds College – beginning Monday, April 13. The decision was approved by the college’s Board of Trustees during its Monday meeting.

“As Edmonds College, we remain committed to serving our community as an open-access institution, and that will stay central to our mission. We are also moving forward and continuing to innovate even during this time of turmoil in our local and global community,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Our new name reflects our comprehensive offerings — from pre-college to an increasing number of four-year bachelor of applied science degrees.”

Edmonds College currently offers one bachelor of applied science (BAS) degree in Child, Youth, and Family Studies, will also launch its second in information technology – application development this fall, and has more in development, the college said in an announcement. BAS programs are approved and accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.

The broader community should expect to see some changes associated with the college’s new name. In the coming weeks, there will be changes to the college website and social media pages, and over the coming months, the college will roll out an updated logo and new college signage, the college said.

The college is not the first in the Puget Sound region to move away from the community college name. In 2009, Bellevue Community College officially changed its name to Bellevue College, to reflect the fact that it now offered four-year bachelor’s degrees.