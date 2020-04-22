Edmonds City Council unanimously OKs rent relief proposal for Frances Anderson Center tenants

The Edmonds City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a proposal aimed at providing financial relief for tenants who rent space in the city’s Frances Anderson Center.

Also included in the relief package was the Driftwood Players, which performs in the city-owned Wade James Theater.

All seven of the Frances Anderson Center tenants — which include Main Street Kids child care, Edmonds Montessori, the Olympic Ballet, Sno-King Youth Club, Sculptors Workshop, Edmonds Senior Center and the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation — have been impacted financially by the governor’s stay-at-home orders issues to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Six of the seven tenants can’t operate because the city closed the Frances Anderson Center in response to the pandemic. The seventh– Main Street Kids child care — is considered an essential business so remains open, but still has a reduced number of children attending.

Deputy Parks Director Shannon Burley first introduced the idea of tenant rent relief to the council at the April 14 meeting, but councilmembers agreed to delay a week so that more research could be conducted. In particular, Councilmember Vivian Olson said she was concerned about whether such relief could be viewed as a gift of public funds.

During an updated presentation Tuesday night, Burley said the State Auditor’s Office confirmed that any rent relief provided would not be considered a gift of public funds given the current COVID-19 situation, and that it would be an appropriate measure for a governing body to take.

“We really do see great value the services that each of these organizations bring to our residents,” Burley said.

One of the organizations in a precarious position is Sno-King Youth Club, a non-profit that for many years has provided community youth sports leagues. Sno-King has $165,000 in registration fees for spring sports, representing about 1,500 kids. With no competitions allowed, that money will have to be refunded, although Sno-King is encouraging registrants to donate the fees back to help sustain the organization, Burley explained.

Many of the tenants, including Sno-King, have applied for various loans and grants in hopes of offsetting some of their financial losses, Burley said. Main Street Kids was just notified that it received a federal PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan, and that means the child care can continue paying the city full rent. Edmonds Montessori has also received a PPP loan and as a result is asking for 50% rent relief, rather than the full amount.

Burley originally projected the city could potentially lose up to $63,000 in revenue by providing Frances Anderson Center tenant relief from now through August. But on Tuesday night she revised that estimate downward to approximately $57,500 — a worst-case scenario that assumes none of the other tenants will receive grants or loans to tide them over.

In other action, councilmembers voted 4-3 to delay until next week a decision on whether to approve a resolution calling on state and federal officials to impose a moratorium on housing costs related to the economic crisis. The resolution, proposed by Councilmember Luke Distelhorst, asks local landlords to not increase rent during this emergency, and calls on Gov. Jay Inslee, President Donald Trump, and federal legislators to use emergency powers to address rent and mortgage payments.

