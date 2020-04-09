Edmonds claps, makes music for essential workers

A group of Edmonds residents came out of their homes at 7 p.m. Wednesday to clap and make music for the heroes in the medical field, the grocery and pharmacy, and other essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle — and Tom Dockins captured it on video.

Resident Gayla Shoemake said about 20 residents from the Continental Apartment House — in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue South — “went onto our decks or the sidewalk or driveway and made as much noise as we could, holding signs saying thank you to our medical personnel, grocery clerks, pharmacy, Ace Hardware, post office, all those who keep us safe. We are in solidarity with all of them.”

Shoemake said the residents were responding to an April 7 letter to editor in My Edmonds News — written by Edmonds residents Nives Dolsak and Aseem Prakash — noting that several countries have created new rituals to celebrate social solidarity and express appreciation for first responders and front-line workers in essential services during the COVID-19 outbreak. They suggested that Edmonds residents “all gather near our windows and front doors (at least 6 feet apart) to clap for five minutes, play a musical instrument, sing, or just wave at our neighbors.”

Shoemake says the residents plan to show their support every day at 7 for five minutes, “and we invite the community to join us.”