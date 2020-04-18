Edmonds College student government donates $50,000 to Student Emergency Fund

The Associated Students of Edmonds College donated $50,000 to the college’s Foundation April 10 in response to emergency funding requests from students who have been impacted by COVID-19 and are in need of food, housing, basic necessities, medicine, and technology equipment for spring quarter.

“Thanks to our student leaders for their generous $50,000 donation to support the urgent needs of our students during this uncertain time,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “I commend them for their leadership and commitment to their fellow students.”

Brad Thomas, executive director of the Foundation, said the foundation has been responding to student needs through its Student Emergency Fund since the outset of COVID-19; however, funds had been depleted after awarding more than $15,000 to 44 students.

“Last week, we launched a giving campaign with the goal of raising $50,000, and we asked for a $10,000 contribution from the college’s student government leaders,” Thomas said. “To our surprise, they voted to give the Foundation the entire $50,000 toward meeting the growing need of students and their families impacted by the current health crisis.

“We are very grateful and humbled. Students helping students is a powerful act of kindness and generosity.”

The Edmonds College Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports Edmonds College student success. The Foundation believes education transforms lives. It ensures students have access to the support they need to succeed through scholarships, emergency funding, and investing in impactful and innovative programs.

For more information about the Foundation or to make a donation, visit edcc.edu/foundation.