Edmonds Food Bank, Senior Center partner on senior-ADA food delivery

The Edmonds Food Bank and the Edmonds Senior Center are partnering to reach out to seniors and ADA individuals to help ensure their food needs are being met while also helping ensure their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Custom orders for qualified customers are taken via phone by food bank or senior center volunteers. The food bank works with its current donation inventory to match each customer’s order as closely as possible. Senior center drivers deliver the food directly to the customer homes, while maintaining physical distancing. Orders may be changed week to week.

This is a new program with limited availability. If you or someone you know is interested please email info@edmondsfoodbank.org with subject “Delivery support” or call 425-778-5833 for more information on the approval process.