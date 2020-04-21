Edmonds Historical Museum Garden Market to open on schedule May 9

While it will be smaller to comply with health regulations due to COVID-19, the Edmonds Historical Museum’s annual Garden Market will open as scheduled Saturday, May 9, the museum and the City of Edmonds said in a Monday announcement.

Farmer’s markets are deemed an essential service and are permitted to operate under Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency order, with strict operating guidelines. As such, the Edmonds market will adhere to the health/safety requirements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Snohomish Health District, and the City of Edmonds.

The smaller, limited Edmonds Garden Market is designed to keep the residents, shoppers and vendors safe.To comply with the governor’s order, it will feature only food provided by farmers and processors.

“We look forward to this market opening back up, limited as it is, as a small step in the right direction, a testament to the resiliency of our community,” Mayor Mike Nelson said. “Operating this market in a safe way demonstrates we can get back to familiar rituals that are so important to restoring our community’s mental health as well.”

As sponsors of the annual Garden and Summer Markets, the Edmonds Museum is dedicated to supporting small, local family farms while following new safety protocols designed by the health district and City of Edmonds, Market Manager Christina Martin said.

“We are extremely grateful to have been able to work with the Snohomish Health District, city and mayor’s office to bring the downtown community a new safer layout, for a farmer-driven market,” Martin said.

“While certainly the market will feel different, we believe outdoor shopping for produce, following appropriate guidelines, can be a safe and enjoyable experience on a nice day,” said Edmonds Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Director Angie Feser. “Plus, it will bring back a beloved element of the Edmonds springtime experience.”

At the direction of the Snohomish Health District, the market must adhere to firm safety guidelines.

The market will set up on 5th Avenue North between Bell and Main Streets.

The market will include 10 farmers and 10 producers.

A controlled entrance near Centennial Plaza and controlled exit near the fountain is set up to limit the number of shoppers who enter the market. Customers are asked to wear masks.

Customers will line up to enter the market, spaced 6 feet apart.

Once inside, the market will be one-way walking only. Market officials ask that only one family member attend the market to prevent confusion about social distancing orders.

No dogs are allowed.

Vendor booths will be separated by at least 10 feet. Customers will not be able to touch the produce. The vendor will bag up the items. Electronic payments are preferred and include Venmo, Apply Pay, or credit card. Prepay options are also being explored. Eventually, organizers hope to have pick-up outside the market.

The market will provide handwashing stations at the entrance and exit, and market staff will regularly sanitize common areas.

Both the University District Market and the Ballard Market in Seattle opened this past weekend, observing similar parameters, the city noted.

“We look forward to welcoming the residents of Edmonds to the Garden Market on May 9,” Martin said. “Our hours will remain the same, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., with no more than 20 vendors to start, and an entrance located by Centennial Plaza at 5th and Bell. As the opening date approaches, we will continue to let the community know the new guidelines we have developed to keep both shoppers and vendors safe.”