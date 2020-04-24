Edmonds Historical Museum still accepting survey responses regarding pandemic

The Edmonds Historical Museum is still gathering responses to their COVID-19 Survey which will provide information for the historic record. The survey can be found here: https://bit.ly/2ydLnnx

This is the beginning in a three-phase initiative to capture the experiences of Edmonds and South Snohomish County people during these unprecedented times. This is a critical moment in our history, and the museum is committed to documenting how the virus has, and is, affecting residents in our community, at home and in the workplace.

Be a part of helping us to collect and preserve these memories. When it is safe to do so we will focus on phase two and three, collecting documents, images and objects that will tell the story of this pandemic and its effect on our community for future reference.

Remember: don’t throw anything out! It could be significant to the story of COVID-19 for future generations. If you would like to donate an item, fill out the museum’s artifact donation form here https://bit.ly/3eiYzs1