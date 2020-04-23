Edmonds in Bloom cancels 2020 Garden Tour

Add the Edmonds in Bloom 2020 Garden Tour to the list of favorite city events canceled this year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Edmonds in Bloom Board of Directors recently decided to cancel the 2020 Garden Tour, scheduled July 19, “due to numerous concerns related to the impact of the coronavirus,” an organization announcement said.

“The Garden Tour is a highlight of the summer, welcoming hundreds of guests and highlighting an array of outstanding gardens in our community,” said Edmonds in Bloom President Carol Murray. “We made this difficult decision out of an abundance of care and concern for the health and safety of the Garden Tour hosts, volunteers and guests.

“We greatly appreciate the Garden Tour Committee’s planning and preparation and we thank the Garden Hosts for their involvement,” Murray continued. “Many of the Garden Hosts have committed to participating in the Tour in July 2021 and we look forward to presenting a colorful and robust event next year.”

And because of the changes format to the Edmonds Museum’s Saturday Market in response to COVID-19, Edmonds in Bloom has also cancelled the popular Kids Plant for Mom’s Day, held for the past 20 years at the market on the Saturday before Mother’s Day

However, Edmonds in Bloom says its annual Garden Recognition event will take place in June. “This is an activity we can safely manage during our neighborhood walks, while still respecting the social distancing guidelines.” Murray said.“Gardeners are optimistic, resilient and resourceful and there is floral and front yard beauty in our community. Our volunteers will canvas neighborhoods and ‘plant’ Edmonds in Bloom flags in front yard gardens, as our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the local gardeners for helping to make Edmonds beautiful.”

Edmonds in Bloom, an all-volunteer non-profit organization, is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year and continues supporting local projects, including funding for the city’s hanging baskets and street corners, new containers for corners at 4th and Dayton, a bench for the new Civic Playfield, containers with maple trees at Edmonds Center for the Arts, and a project at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden.

Visit edmondsinbloom.com for information and updates on events, activities and projects.