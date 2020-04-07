Edmonds mayor announces $200k Community Relief Fund for nonprofits

Recognizing the enormous impact COVID-19 has had on the city’s businesses, senior citizens and low-income residents, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson Tuesday announced the creation of a Community and Economic Relief Fund from which the City of Edmonds will make available $200,000 to nonprofit community organizations.

“We must respond to the increasing needs in the community, especially our seniors and lower-income residents and families,” Nelson said. “We are also investing in our community’s economic vitality by supporting our small businesses so they will survive this crisis and continue to contribute in many ways to our community.”

The funds are available immediately and will provide financial support to the Edmonds Food Bank, the Edmonds Senior Center, and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “These organizations were selected due to their experience, existing infrastructure, and ability to provide relief to those who need it most as quickly as possible,” Nelson said.

The fund is the result of contributions from several city departments, achieved by foregoing certain projects or programs this year and salary savings from open positions not yet filled. The city noted in an announcement that this is an initial commitment of funds. If greater needs arise, the mayor may seek Edmonds City Council approval at a future date to appropriate more money from the city’s general fund.

“I am grateful to city staff who were able to find savings to donate,” Nelson said.

For the Edmonds Food Bank, money will go toward more food, as donations are down markedly. It will also buy supplies and pay for helpers, if necessary. “With increased job loss, and greater demand, we are meeting today’s challenges by providing online food ordering and a drive-through pick-up system, as well as purchasing a refrigerated truck to provide and deliver fresh produce,” said Edmonds Food Bank President & Executive Director Casey Davis. “We are very pleased that Mayor Nelson and the City of Edmonds have offered to help us at the food bank with our core mission of providing food to individuals and families in need.”

For the Edmonds Senior Center, money will help the senior center with its Project Senior Connect, aimed at connecting with its over 900 members for everything from weekly check-in calls to meals deliveries. The project will provide the following services:

Home delivery for lunch seven days a week

Grocery shopping and delivery

Help with exterior home chores

Weekly check-in calls

Weekly livestream classes

Tech support

Phone counseling with Social Worker

Phone consultation with Registered Nurse

Resource & Referral

“Mayor Nelson’s offer for City of Edmonds financial assistance at this time is very welcome news as we stand up our Project Senior Connect, intended to provide an array of services to our over 900 members,” said Edmonds Senior Center Executive Director Farrell Fleming. “We are both honored and delighted to be a recipient of the city’s assistance, which will go far in helping our most vulnerable residents.”

As for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation, it is now offering grants through its WISH Fund to businesses in need. These include assistance with legal matters, accounting, financial or business planning, social media strategies, web design or online marketing, graphic design and signage, or IT support. This initiative uses a business-to-business model where an Edmonds business with expertise is paid to provide these services to another Edmonds business in need. Businesses served by this fund do not have to be chamber members.

“In this unprecedented time the Edmonds Chamber is working even harder to support all businesses, as it is not a matter of if we come through but when,” said Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Nancy Ekrem, Owner of DME CPA Group. “During the Stay-At-Home order many people are unable to work at their business but they can still work on their business. The Edmonds Chamber Foundation WISH Fund’s business-to-business grants will help companies pivot and improve operations in order to be better positioned for recovery when doors reopen. This support will enable us to expand our capacity and help hundreds of Edmonds businesses weather this COVID crisis.”