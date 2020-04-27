Edmonds mayor to host virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson is hosting a virtual town hall via Zoom at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

Questions will be taken in advance via Edmonds Public Information Officer Jamie Holter — email them to Jamie.holter@edmondswa.gov.

While people won’t be able to share their screens during the town hall, they will be able to directly chat with Holter, who will share the questions with the mayor.

The meeting will be capped at 300 attendees.

The mayor will provide opening remarks and some updates based on questions the mayor’s office is already receiving. Topics include the city’s financials, a recent Snohomish County mayors letter that Nelson didn’t sign, Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, what the city is doing to help business and construction in Edmonds.

The town hall is estimated to last for 45 minutes. If you don’t have a mobile device or computer, you can call in via phone using the toll free number and enter the meeting ID. There will be no passcode for this meeting.

Edmonds Virtual Town Hall

Time: Apr 28, 2020 04:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/95580439305

Meeting ID: 955 8043 9305

888 475 4499 US Toll-free