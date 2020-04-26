Edmonds Police Blotter: April 14-20, 2020

April 14

22100 block Highway 99: A verbal argument between adult roommates occurred.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight, with miscellaneous items stolen.

17100 block Talbot Road: Police responded to an ongoing noise complaint by a neighbor.

18800 block 92nd Avenue West: Victim reported that someone attempted to file for unemployment benefits using their personal information..

21900 block Highway 99: Subjects were trespassed from a local store after getting caught stealing.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: Police received a report of a loose dog biting owner’s dogs while on a walk.

21900 block Highway 99: A business requested a subject stopped for shoplifting be removed.

7900 block Talbot Road: A dog at large was impounded for safekeeping.

8200 block Sierra Drive: Victim reported an aquaintance stole money but did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

April 15

8700 block 236th Street Southwest: A residence surveillance camera alert led to an interrupted burglary; no suspects located.

9000 block 240th Street Southwest: Unknown suspect(s) stole stereo equipment from an unsecured vehicle.

23200 block 92nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled by unknown suspect(s).

23900 block Highway 99: An unregistered guest was removed from a motel.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject caught shoplifting was removed from a grocery store.

22000 block Highway 99: A subject stole a store clerk’s cell phone from the counter. The phone was later returned by a third party.

1000 block 9th Avenue North: A subject reported receiving an email from an unknown suspect threatening to release private images.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and miscellaneous items stolen.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Report of a suspicious person led to removal from business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for shoplifting.

22200 block Highway 99: A report of a disturbance resulted in subject being removed from a motel.

21700 block 85th Place West: Reporting party received an email from unknown suspect(s) attempting to extort money via threat of releasing private photos.

232100 block Highway 99: An argument was reported between a man and woman.

23200 block Highway 99: An unlocked vehicle was prowled and a computer stolen.

April 16

23600 block Highway 99: Theft/suspicious complaint resulted in arrest of woman for outstanding felony warrant

21500 block 73rd Place West: A commercial burglary was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for shoplifting.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for third-degree theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after shoplifting.

April 17

22300 block 76th Avenue West: An assault was reported but the victim was unwilling to aid in prosecution.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was issued a written trespass notice after employees observed him wandering through a restricted tent area.

23900 block Highway 99: Residents had a verbal argument and voluntarily separated.

22400 block 92nd Avenue West: A travel trailer was stolen and was later located unoccupied in Seattle.

500 block Holly Drive: Unknown suspect(s) stole two suitcases of clothing from an open garage.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A trespass warning was issued to a woman after a possible theft attempt.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was charged with theft after shoplifting from a business.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A motorcycle was reported stolen from a parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was charged with trespassing for returning to a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was caught shoplifting by loss prevention. She was removed from the store and charged with theft.

200 block Dayton Street: A man with mental issues was taken to the hospital for an involuntary commitment.

April 18

1000 block Puget Drive: Response to possible medical incident resulted in arrest of the river for DUI.

24200 block Firdale Avenue: Victim reported ID theft through an email scam.

23100 block 100th Avenue West: A parent filed a report of a runaway 17-year-old son with substance abuse and behavior issues/problems.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was issued a written trespass notice after being caught shoplifting at a business.

April 19

23600 block Highway 99: Police received a report of two females shoplifting. The two were gone prior to police arrival.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was removed from a business.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A boyfriend and girlfriend got into an argument for an unknown reason. The parties agreed to separate and the boyfriend left.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for third-degree theft and removed from the business.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A verbal argument occurred between a husband and wife.

22500 block Highway 99: A nuisance complaint resulted in the arrest of a man for trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 20

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for theft. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the business.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was captured on video, depicting two unknown suspects.

22900 block 106th Avenue West: Maintenance worker discovered a broken sign on school grounds.

9900 block 227th Place Southwest: Theft of mail was reported, with a possible suspect vehicle captured on video.

22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle reported as stolen from a business was recovered in Kent.

17600 block Olympic View Drive: Report of a burglary in progress at an abandoned residence resulted in arrest of three suspects.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Report of a suspicious person near mailboxes resulted in a warrant arrest.

76oo block 230th Street Southwest: Miscellaneous items were reported stolen from an apartment patio.