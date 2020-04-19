Edmonds Police Blotter: April 7-13, 2020

April 7

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Detached and locked garage broken into by unknown suspect(s). Bicycle and tools stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for theft and drug paraphernalia possession after shoplifting from a business.

9000 block 236th Street Southwest: A package was stolen from the front porch.

10500 block 5th Avenue South: An unlocked vehicle was prowled and tools stolen.

9200 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle license plate was stolen.

100 block West Dayton Street: A woman was arrested for DUI.

April 8

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A man with a mental health history was contacted after reports of him knocking on door making claims of people trying to kill him.

21300 block 72nd Avenue West: A transient male reported his wallet was stolen while sleeping. He was referred to a social worker for assistance.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A bicycle was stolen from a secure condo parking garage sometime within the last month.

7900 block 227th Place Southwest: Police received a report of unauthorized lines of credit opened in 2018 and 2019.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A locked laundry facility was entered and a coin box was stolen.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A wallet insert a with credit card and ID was lost at a supermarket and not turned in.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A package theft from an apartment complex common area occurred.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A cable security chain was cut and two electric bicycles were stolen by two unknown suspects in a dark-colored truck.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: The window of a vehicle was broken.

April 9

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A building was damaged with graffiti sometime overnight.

22500 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter fled in a truck with a stolen license plate affixed.

22500 block Highway 99: Contact with a suspicious vehicle behind a business results in narcotics charges for two occupants.

600 block Carol Way: A woman reported that an unknown subject emailed her claiming to know her account password and threatening to release explicit information if money not paid.

April 10

21600 block 84th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI

23800 block Highway 99: A cat was removed and impounded from a hot unoccupied vehicle.

22600 block 93rd Place West: Police received a report of a replacement credit card stolen from a mail box and a fraudulent charge made.

22500 block Highway 99: Two suspected shoplifters who were opening items were removed from a store.

21900 block 96th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

23200 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business after being contacted by loss prevention for shoplifting.

7700 block 192nd Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance resulted in a mental health evaluation for one person.

23600 block Highway 99: A. man contacted by employees for shoplifting returned the property but fled prior to police arrival.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A mountain bike was stolen while the victim was inside a store for a short period.

April 11

20000 block 88th Avenue West: A utility trailer was broken into and a tool stolen.

22000 block 84th Avenue West: A resident believed a collections letter was an indication of credit card fraud but was unable to provide further information.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A video surveillance camera was stolen from a condo complex.

8700 block 191st Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight and miscellaneous items were stolen.

23200 block Highway 99: Someone withdrew $2,500 from a woman’s account. Victim still has the credit card and doesn’t suspect it is anyone she knows.

21900 block Highway 99: A business requested that a shoplifter detained by loss prevention be removed from the store.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was removed after being stopped by loss prevention for shoplifting.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Someone attempted to break into an apartment office and laundry facility.

April 12

23500 block Highway 99: A vehicle reported as stolen was later located unoccupied in Seattle.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Parents reported a juvenile as a runaway.

21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects loitering in front of a business were removed after refusing an employee’s requests to leave.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: Tools and gloves were stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject possibly under the influence of narcotics experiencing mental issues was given courtesy transport at their request.

100 block Edmonds Way: A child custody dispute was reported between parents.

21900 block Highway 99: Suspected shoplifters were removed from a business.

April 13

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

23700 block Highway 99: Two subjects were assaulted by an unknown suspect at a bus stop.

7300 block 218th Street Southwest; A crisis responder required law enforcement assistance to involuntary admit a subject into the hospital for further mental evaluation.

81040 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and tools stolen.

22800 block Lakeview Drive: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with an attempted vehicle theft.