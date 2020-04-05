Edmonds Police Blotter: March 24-30, 2020

March 24

9500 block Edmonds Way: Slashed car tires reported.

15800 block 75th Place West: Mailboxes were pried open, with no mail taken.

500 block 5th Ave. S.: A shoplifting suspect was removed from the business.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man last seen at a Seattle hospital was reported as missing.

8600 block 242nd Street Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled. Police said the victim’s keys may have been taken.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was removed from a business.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal domestic argument was reported.

7700 block 201st Street Southwest: Police were called after a hired company felled a tree that broke power lines and blocked the street.

March 25

23800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after a juvenile female reported a sexual assault by an acquaintance.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: An unknown subject was captured on video breaking an apartment window.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A long-term patient at a rehabilitation facility was upset after receiving a 30-day vacate notice due to ongoing disturbing comments.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: Two unknown males stole a bicycle from an apartment complex.

700 block Alder Street: A theft from a garage was reported.

1200 block Highland Drive: A bank check forgery occurred.

March 26

21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman were cited for shoplifting. The property was recovered.

23800 block Highway 99: Police called to investigate death of 50-year-old woman found in a motel room with drug paraphernalia nearby.

236300 block Highway 99: Mail found in a parking lot was turned in to police.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD provided assist to Mountlake Terrace PD for possible burglary suspect. It was determined to be a person looking for a lost dog.

March 28

7800 block 192nd Place Southwest: A man called police concerned about the welfare of his niece and wanted to report her as missing. She was later seen and was removed as missing.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between siblings occurred.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance among acquaintances, during which a BB-gun was brandished.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A burglary was reported at a construction site.

March 29

23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership lot overnight.

9200 block 224th Street Southwest: Two vehicles were prowled overnight, with money stolen.

9000 block 217th Street Southwest: A resident died of an apparent overdose.

March 30

7800 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police responded to violation of a temporary protection order.

7700 block 205th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and documents were stolen. A neighbor’s Ring camera captured images of the unknown subject.

22100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between roommates.