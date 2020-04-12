Edmonds Police Blotter: March 31-April 6

March 31
21200 block 84th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between parent and adult son.
100 block 9th Avenue South: A verbal domestic dispute occurred between a man and woman at a residence.
40 block Pine Street: An adult son was arrested for violating a protection order.
April 1
8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman was reported missing but returned home later in the evening.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A man arrested for trespassing was involuntarily committed to hospital for mental evaluation.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
April 2
22200 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported being a victim of a computer tech support scam.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
22100 block 96th Avenue West: A domestic dispute occurred between an adult son and his parents.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for shoplifting.
21900 block Highway 99: A handgun magazine with live ammo was found in a parking lot.
23000 block 94th Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight. Unknown if any items were taken.
21900 block Highway 99: A report of a disturbance results in two subjects removed from a business.
April 3
9100 block Sierra Street: A dog bit a passerby.
900 block Olympic Avenue: A man with mental health issues was causing a disturbance at his father’s house.
April 4
1200 block 11th Place North: Police responded to a report of a suspicious subject in a driveway but no crime confirmed.
21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
23500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was reported stolen after a woman who borrowed it never returned it and refused to contact owner.
8300 block 194th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported through stolen mail.
19600 block 88th Avenue West: Two subjects were arrested after they were discovered squatting in a vacant residence listed for sale.
23200 block Highway 99: Residents were engaged in a verbal dispute.
21900 block Highway 99: Suspect was cited and released for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A narcotics complaint resulted in citations for two occupants of a vehicle at a business.
April 5
16100 block 75th Place West: An investigation of a disturbance led to an arrest of two persons for court order violation and an outstanding warrant.
21600 block 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assault and malicious mischief after striking his father and damaging parents’ property.
9100 block 185th Place Southwest: A son reported as runaway was later ocated by parent.
April 6
23600 block 78th Place West: A verbal altercation occurred between neighbors.
21600 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled overnight and miscellaneous items stolen.
9200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was male cited for spray painting a wall.
7800 block 192nd Street Southwest:An estranged spouse was captured on video surveillance at a residence in violation of a court order.
21600 block 79th Avenue West: An abandoned bicycle was turned in to police.
21600 block 79th Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight and miscellaneous items were stolen.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary of apartment complex management office was reported.