Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for April 13, 2020

April 13, 2020

2 pm Zoom

Special Meeting

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of March 25, 2020 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Approval of Executive Director Vacation Cash Out Request

E. Approval of Policy No. 3.50.33 Use of Credit Cards

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Harbor Square Building No. 3 Change Order

VI. INFORMATION

A. 2019 Annual Report

B. 2020 Dry Storage Policy Recommendations

VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/2091238949 or +1 253 215 8782 US

Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be read out loud during the public comments portion of the meeting.

