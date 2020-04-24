Edmonds Port Commission special meeting agenda for April 27, 2020

April 27, 2020

Special Meeting

3:30 p.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of April 13, 2020 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Resolution No. 20-03 Declaring Local Emergency and Delegation of Authority

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minutes)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Admin Heating Unit 2020 Contract No. 2020-342

VI. INFORMATION

A. 1st Quarter Port Operations Report

B. 1st Quarter Harbor Square Report

C. 1st Quarter 2020 Financial Statements

VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION

X. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/2091238949 or +1 253 215 8782 US

Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be read out loud during the public comments portion of the meeting.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds