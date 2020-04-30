Edmonds Public Facilities District board looking for member

The Edmonds Public Facilities District is seeking a qualified candidate to join its five-member board of directors. This position will remain open until filled.

Edmonds Public Facilities District is the independent municipal corporation that owns and operates Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) regional performing arts center. The board works in partnership with a separate not-for-profit board of directors (the ECA Board) to help ensure the financial health and operating success of the ECA.

The center has an estimated annual economic impact of $7.5 Million and provides vital arts and cultural activities that build community and enhance the quality of life both locally and regionally.

Members of the Edmonds PFD Board are formally appointed by the Edmonds City Council. Applicants need not reside in the city of Edmonds. The successful candidate’s first term will begin July 1, 2020.

Submit a completed application and resume/cv to HR@ec4arts.org by 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020. Applications are available on the Edmonds Center for the Arts website. For questions or additional information, email lisah@ec4arts.org.