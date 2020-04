Edmonds Rotary Club has gone virtual under the Governor’s stay-at-home orders — and you’re invited to attend.

“We’re still meeting every Tuesday at noon – but we’re doing it via Zoom!” said Edmonds Rotary’s David Kaufer. “If you would like to attend, please email david@edmondsrotary.com for your Zoom invitation/ID.”



The special guest for the next meeting — Tuesday, April 7 at noon — is Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. The mayor will speak about how COVID-19 is impacting the city.