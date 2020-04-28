Edmonds School District cancels Summer Music School for 2020

The Edmonds School District says that it has canceled its annual Edmonds Summer Music School (SMS) for 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and related social distancing rules.

The decision was made because school buildings are closed for the year, and the timeline of being able to meet in large groups is unclear, the district says.

Approximately 200 students and 25 high school mentors participate in the annual Summer Music School program, which offers a diverse mix of music performance and exploratory opportunities for students entering 6th through 12th grade. Students march in An Edmonds Kind of 4th parade and also perform a concert at the end of camp.

“SMS is planning on returning in 2021 to continue the long musical legacy that has been established,” the district announcement says.