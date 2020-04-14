Edmonds School District updates families on plans for ‘continuous learning’ after spring break

The Edmonds School District on Monday said parents should expect to hear from their children’s teachers via phone this week, as remote learning resumes following last week’s spring break.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced April 6 that K-12 schools would remain closed through the end of the school year in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a message to parents, Superintendent Kris McDuffy also said the district has received questions from parents regarding how students will be assessed and graded as well as inquiries regarding graduation requirements. To address these, the district’s Continuous Learning 2020 Task Force will focus this week on reviewing both federal and state guidance and “also look to see what we can learn from educators around the state and country,” McDuffy said.

Remote learning will continue through Monday, June 22 — the end-of-school date originally set to address earlier snow days. Plans are also underway for summer school options, McDuffy said.

The superintendent’s message also addressed other questions, such as how parents can pick up their belongings and medication from school and the reminder that food service will continue, with free meals available Monday-Friday at various locations.

We have included the full message from McDuffy below