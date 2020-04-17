Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store presents online Treasure Corner every Tuesday

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Edmonds Senior Center will be featuring a thrift store treasure that is available for online purchase only.

With the store closed temporarily due to the governor’s stay-at-home orders, the Thrift Store Treasure Corner will offer online shopping, showcasing unique items on the Edmonds Waterfront Center website.

Featured items will include a photo, description and price. The first customer to purchase the item at the posted price will secure it and will get a call to come and take your Thrift Store treasure home.

Here’s the link to the item: www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org/thrift-store/shop-online — but you won’t be able to see the next one until Tuesday, April 21 at 10 a.m.