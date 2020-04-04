Edmonds’ Westgate Chapel adjusts services, outreach to accommodate social distancing

For Pastor Alec Rowlands and the pastoral staff at Edmonds’s Westgate Chapel, the current season of COVID-19 struggles and state-mandated social-distancing rules has complicated church leadership. Like so many other churches, Westgate has embraced the tool of online streaming to conduct worship services, prayer meetings and Bible studies, but recent deaths in the congregation have shown just how limited Rowlands and his fellow ministers are in reaching those in need of comfort.

Westgate has seen two long-time members of the congregation die due to health complications brought on by COVID-19. While memorial services would have been held at the church for each of the recently deceased, such gatherings are not allowed due to current stay-at-home orders from the Governor’s Office and local health districts.

Being restricted from holding funeral or memorial services — or even comforting in person those families who have experienced loss — has been trying for Rowlands. “It is so hard to not be able to be physically present with those families,” he said.

Other work of the church has been affected by the challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. All onsite activities at Westgate Chapel have been canceled until at least May 4 to correspond with the lengthened “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” restrictions announced by Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday.

Also, the Church Awakening Conference, a two-day gathering of pastors and church leaders that Westgate Chapel was to host in May, has been postponed until 2021.

While face-to-face interaction with Westgate members and conference guests is limited, the internet and social media are being utilized by the church to keep relationships going and to provide opportunities for spiritual growth.

“We are streaming a form of Sunday worship at 10 a.m. each week and prayer meeting on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m.,” Rowlands noted.

Even small group experiences are being accomplished using online platforms, Rowlands said. “We have developed new networks of small groups throughout the congregation who are staying connected and focused on our faith via Zoom,” he said.

Westgate is keeping its popular food and clothing bank ministry active with “a drive-through delivery system,” Rowlands said. Those seeking assistance from the ministry no longer come into the church building but can receive food and clothing without leaving their cars.

“Last Thursday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (we) delivered to 38 families and 139 individuals,” Rowlands said.

While the food and clothing bank continues a longstanding effort of Westgate to reach others, Rowlands noted that others in the church are also doing similar work independently.

“We are hearing about families in the church who are providing meals for first responders just on their own,” Rowlands said.

For Christians, Easter is the most significant day on the church calendar. While Westgate will not be able to continue its annual tradition of onsite services on Good Friday and Easter morning this year, the church will livestream a 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service April 12 and add special internet family devotionals at 6 p.m. each weekday leading up to Easter.

The five, five-minute Holy Week devotionals — to be live-streamed on the Westgate Chapel website, the church’s Facebook page and on YouTube — will be based upon the Old Testament story of Passover, Rowlands explained. They will be oriented for family viewing and will include time for families to take communion together in their own homes.

“Our feeling is that during this time we will have the opportunity to make our home a sanctuary, our tables and altar and be ready to leave behind the ‘dysfunctions’ of ‘Egypt’ that have been crippling our families,” Rowlands explained.

–– By Doug Petrowski