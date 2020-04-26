EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Night Sheep, The Corn-Pecked Ground, Janis

Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Night Sheep

We listened to them night after night from our bed, the fumbling on the stairs, the muddle of steps

at the landing, the soft brush of wool against dark walls. The small flock that inhabited the night

halls stayed to the open places. They didn’t wander among the boxes that stood, long since packed

and waiting, stacked in corners and under windows, a miniature city rising up among the furniture.

Those cardboard alleys and dish-pack towers were the cat’s terrain, and she didn’t so much as lift

her head when they started up. For her, they were as common as soup cans. But we listened,

listened from separate rooms. We never heard them from the same place at the same time. One of us

would be at the desk, the other downstairs in the kitchen; one would be awake, the other would have

just fallen asleep. It was only in the mornings when we compared notes that we put two and two

together. One of the sheep had saddle bags and a small blue flower pressed into the cleft of her front

hoof. She should be crossing some alpine meadow, we thought, not these Sheetrock canyons and

carpeted paths. Then we would laugh, make jokes about leaving hay trails and buttered biscuits in a

line out the back door so we could get some sleep, though when they left, we missed them, missed

their steady hearts and the smell, the smell! Like everything we’ve ever lost.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~

The Corn-Pecked Ground

Who but the sidelong crow could look, beak black, eyes shining galaxy? It calls, forward leaning, cross driven: what is

there? what is there? what is there? Hearing both here and there the spinning universe, tilting.

Each plate shifts, singing the cracks that started long ago. They are separating, no, they are coming together. For now we

can still find one that holds both feet, recant the divisions and sink into this, just this.

If the eggless hen plucks the straw bed apart, what does she know? A long flight down the toe-sized stairs to corn-pecked

ground. Even at night the sky is drawn into wire squares.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~

Janis

You ask me about summer

and all I can think

of is Janis Joplin standing behind

the stage at Sick’s Stadium

that day holding

a bottle of Southern

Comfort like a purse she could swing

at any moment, the sweating

there-she-is-ness of her just

over the waist high

chain-link fence not

fifteen feet away. She does not look out

of place in the full sun, the peeled paint

dugout squatting nearby, her maroon

feather boa swinging in the wind of

her. She has called in her own

geography, holds it in

the caught-sparrow fear

nested in her eyes.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~

Carol Tiebout is a poet, hospice massage therapist, and resident of Edmonds. She has also developed collaborative work with people who have Alzheimer’s disease using art, sound, art, touch and words. With these tools, she works one on one with clients to help build the quality of their lives.

A lifelong prose writer, Carol has only recently begun to write poetry. Her work has appeared in Caylx and has won an award in The Soul-Making Keats Poetry Competition.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

The EPIC Poetry Group has been in existence for five years. It is open to the members of the public (free of charge) who are interested expressing and improving their poetry writing skills.