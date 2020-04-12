EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — Transmission Questions, The Sheltered Place, Bones

Here’s the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Transmission Questions

Could the breath of my neighbor hold

A tiny glossy globe with the infant virus

Curled in it like a fetus shrimp of illness

Waving wands as it bobs in its bubble

Across the vast six feet between us?

Perhaps my ear hears the chicken little gossip about death

As my nose hoovers the egg in with its poison yolk.

Could the flat plane of cardboard emerge

Like a savannah out of the Amazon

Jungle of boxes to lay like a guard dog

Across my welcome mat with its fleas

Of little virus grazing on the surface in the sun?

How long should it lay there, infected

By the driver’s wife’s kiss before it is safe?

I hold my breath as the joggers pass,

But I don’t know when I smell the aroma

Of the dryer sheets that tumbled

With their shirt and shorts for a while

After they have passed, if I should worry?

Does fragrance wave its red flag to warn me

When before it enticed me with its pheromones?

If I have touched what you have touched

And they have touched what you have touched,

Is that intimacy dangerous? Soap and water

Safety is advisable as a condom used to be

For all these interactions joining us invisibly.

But as I newly understand the web of this, my life

Am I really forced to hide from it to live?

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~

The Sheltered Place

I want to warn them to stay safe at home.

My Dad should not be driving anyway.

I want to check, to hear their voice again

Say “We are fine here in our paradise.”:

The same words used to reassure my son.

What is this impulse when pandemic spreads

To grab the phone, make contact with the dead.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~

Bones

They grind against each other in their sleeves of meat.

Not one of them has broken: they are good bones~

Vaulting the cheeks with their sly arch,

Stretching fingers into piano hands,

Useful fulcrums when pruning the fruit trees.

They are alive, aligned in sausage sheaths.

They bring the haughty to their fullest height.

Alas, so soon the shriveled and frivolous lines

Replace the plump and new, but what to expect

When the spidery hand shakes under its prominent veins?

The weakening bones get ready to fray at the break,

Hollow as straw, yellow and bent with the spine.

These are the bones that will take to the fire,

They can’t hold back with their own radius

Their names become a puff of smoking ash,

Just like the one who used them for four score,

Or picked and strewn about by animals

Like toothpicks scattered on the canape tray

They make no messages, no runes, no clue,

No letters about trees they fractured from,

No recipe or memory of the food they stabbed,

Licked clean in the mouths of the rich,

They scatter, blameless as the ones

Holding things together for a day before

Becoming part of the mess of death in the garbage,

Used up and gone with all their rings at rest

In the jewelry chest and no daughters.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~

Kristina Stapleton is hunkered down in Edmonds for the duration of the pandemic, along with her guitar playing husband Billy and her 21 year old cat Thelma. She misses the EPIC writer’s group meetings, but is developing a new appreciation for the internet

~ ~ ~

The EPIC Poetry Group has been in existence for four years. It is open to the members of the public (free of charge) who are interested expressing and improving their poetry writing skills.