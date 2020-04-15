Essential workers who wear masks invited to sign up for free product aimed at saving their ears

Edmonds resident (and frequent contributor of scenic photos) Cindy Oliveira works for a Seattle-based company, Glowforge, which makes 3-D laser printers. She asked us to spread the word to people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic about the free availability of a device called an Ear Saver at glowforge.com.

An Ear Saver is a small acrylic adapter that lets essential workers attach their mask comfortably. In addition, according to Glowforge, the device also helps mask wearers avoid injury, since “the masks aren’t designed to be worn all day, every day.”

Essential workers and/or their employers can sign up online here so the company can match makers with people in their local area who need them. In addition if you’re a maker with a Glowforge printer, you can also sign up at the same link to help make the savers.