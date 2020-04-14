Ferries also making a ‘joyful noise’ nightly to honor COVID-19 front-line workers

Wondering why the Edmonds-Kingston ferry is blowing its whistle nightly at 8 p.m.? According to Ian Sterling of the Washington State Ferries, the ferry system on April 3 began recognizing people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response with three prolonged blasts of the ship’s whistle on all vessels that are underway at 8 p.m. nightly.

This practice is “part of the worldwide movement to make a joyful noise in appreciation of workers on the front line of the COVID-19 response,” the ferry system said in a communication to employees informing them of the practice. This is only intended to occur while vessels are at sea, and not while vessels are docked.