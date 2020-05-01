Ferry system to increase fares, begin peak season surcharge May 1

A reminder that fare increases as well as the annual peak season surcharge for single vehicle fares is scheduled to begin May 1 on the Washington State Ferries.

Peak season runs through Sept. 30. Passenger fares and multi-ride products are not affected by the peak season changes.

General fare increases effective May 1 include:

2.5% fare increase for all vehicles

2% fare increase for passengers

An additional 5% fare increase for oversize vehicles on the Anacortes/Sidney B.C. route (currently not in service because of COVID-19)

A 25-cent increase to the capital surcharge, dedicated to the construction of new vessels. This is in addition to to the existing 25-cent capital surcharge included on each single vehicle/driver fare collected. The capital surcharge and new vessel construction surcharges are also applied per trip to multi-ride and monthly passes.

For more information, visit the Washington State Transportation Commission’s Ferry Fares page. You can view current fares at WSF’s Fare Information Page.