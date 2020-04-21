Give support, get support through our new directory aimed at Keeping Edmonds Strong

Want to Keep Edmonds Strong? Start by supporting the Edmonds-based businesses and non-profits that could use a helping hand. We’ve created a free directory and invited local businesses and non-profits to share ways that customers and community members can support them during the COVID-19 outbreak. Some are selling gift cards or the pre-purchase of services for later use. Others could use help with rent. Still others are offering takeout meals or delivery services.

Businesses and nonprofits are also invited to continuing submitting their needs to our Support Local directory — designed to help local businesses weather the financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. Simply click on the “Add A Local Business/Non-Profit’ button at the top, and you’ll be taken to a simple form where you can describe what you need .Make sure you include information on how people can contact you — can they send you a check? Do you take credit cards? Is there an online donation option? And that’s it.

After you push the “submit” button, your submission will be reviewed and approved — and go live for all to see.

“We created this free resource specifically to help organizations of all sizes publicize what they need during this challenging time,” said My Edmonds News Publisher Teresa Wippel. “It’s critical that we are there to support our favorite local places now so that they can be there for us when the COVID-19 crisis subsides.”

You can learn more at myedmondsnews.com/support-local.

And, stay tuned for another announcement soon about how you can support Edmonds businesses and non-profits.