Going outdoors this weekend? Stay safe, stay close to home

Spring weather is likely to encourage more people out for walks and bike rides on what is a holiday weekend for many.

The City of Edmonds wants you to stay safe as you venture outdoors, and asks that you continue to follow the governor’s stay-at-home orders aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

“As the weather improves, we would ask those who venture outside to engage in allowable activities to continue to be vigilant in practicing social distancing,” said Edmonds Police Chief Jim Lawless. “We remind drivers and pedestrians alike to be observant of one another and obey all existing traffic/pedestrian laws as we all stay safe together.”

Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders and the local health officer orders, individuals should only leave home for essential work or errands. The state website has a page “What does it mean to stay home that encourages walks, checking the mail and sitting out in the sunshine. It is not a time to have friends or family over, or travel to “get out of the house.” Snohomish County Parks, Recreation & Tourism recently encouraged people to “Recreate responsibly.”